37 more telecom products come under quick clearance scheme

New Delhi, Jan 2: Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) -- the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) -- has brought 37 more products under the Simplified Certification scheme (SCS) with effect from January 1 which will reduce the time taken for certification from eight weeks to two weeks and promote ease of doing business, the Communications Ministry said on Tuesday.

These products include media gateway, IP security equipment, IP terminals, optical fibre or cable, transmission terminal equipment, etc. The total products under SCS have now gone up to 49 from 12 earlier.

Further, only administrative fee will be charged by TEC for essential requirement based applications submitted under MTCTE irrespective of GCS and SCS category, the official statement said.

The evaluation fee has been completely waived off. This is a huge relief for the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) or applicants as it amounts to reduction in application fee by more than 80 per cent, thereby further reducing the compliance burden.

Presently, there are 60 Telecom & Networking products which have been notified under the MTCTE regime.