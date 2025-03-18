3-day ‘Act East Business Show’ in Shillong to boost trade relations with BBIN, ASEAN

Shillong, March 18: The Meghalaya government in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce is set to organise a 3-day ‘Act East Business Show’ in Shillong to promote stronger economic and trade relations between BBIN and ASEAN nations. A Meghalaya government official said here on Monday that the 7th ‘Act East Business Show’ is set to take place from March 25 to 27 at the state convention centre aiming to foster stronger economic and trade relations between BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal), a sub-regional grouping in South Asia, and ASEAN nations.

The show focuses on key sectors such as technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. The Inaugural session on March 25 will be addressed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma where senior Government of India officials and high-ranking diplomats will be present. The Inaugural session would bring together prominent leaders, policymakers, and industry experts. The event would feature Meghalaya as an ideal investment destination and also there would be a focused exhibition which would display potential investment avenues and business synergies.

The official said that under the leadership of the Meghalaya Chief Minister, the state is rapidly transforming into a premier investment destination, backed by progressive policies, robust infrastructural development, and a proactive governance framework. The state is dedicated to fostering a dynamic business ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship, facilitates seamless investments, and enhances regional and international trade partnerships, he said, adding that with a strong emphasis on sustainable growth, innovation, and economic diversification, Meghalaya is poised to unlock new opportunities across key sectors, reinforcing its position as a strategic gateway for trade and investment in the region.

According to the official, diplomats from the Philippines, Germany, Indonesia, Cambodia, UAE, Japan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and many more have confirmed their participation in the event along with business delegates from their respective countries. The Indian business community will also participate as prospective investors. Making northeast India an export hub of agriculture, livestock, food processing and manufacturing will explore northeast India as an export hub for agriculture, livestock, food processing, and manufacturing, with insights from industry leaders and policymakers on export promotion, trade facilitation, and government initiatives.

North East India Travel, Tourism & Hospitality will spotlight North-East India's tourism potential, emphasizing digital innovation, sustainable tourism, and public-private partnerships to promote eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and medical tourism. Over the three days of the event there would be various B2B and B2G meetings, and matchmakings which will benefit the business fraternity, exporters, startups, FPO and FPC of Meghalaya, the official stated.