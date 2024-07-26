16.83 crore new jobs created in last 6 years: MoS Karandlaje

New Delhi, July 26: As many as 16.83 crore new jobs have been created in the last six financial years from 2017-18 to 2023-24 , Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje informed the Parliament. The total employment in the country registered a robust 35 per cent increase during this 6 year period from 47.5 crore in 2017-18 to 64.33 crore as of March 2024, the minister stated in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The information is based on the latest KLEMS (K. Capital, L. Labour, E: Energy, M: Materials and S: Services) data of the RBI which provides employment trends at the all-India level. The minister said that the manufacturing sector formal and informal entities saw an increase of 85 lakh employment opportunities from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

In answer to another question on child labour, the minister said that the government is pursuing a multi pronged strategy to eliminate the menace and has taken comprehensive measures which include legislative actions, rehabilitation strategy, providing the right to free education and promoting general socio economic development.



The Centre has also framed a model State Action Plan enumerating the action points to be taken by respective state governments for eradication of child labour, the minister added.