12 Ways You Can Make Your RBL Credit Card Payment

RBL Bank credit cards are known to offer a myriad of benefits in addition to the monetary convenience that they provide. Nonetheless, in order to continue reaping the benefits of using your card, you will need to pay your bill on time. RBL Bank credit card payments are easy to perform and can be done either online or offline.
Online payment options include net banking, UPI, mobile banking, debit card, NEFT, MyCard app, and so on. Among offline options are cheque, cash, NACH and others.
Here’s a detailed step-by-step guide on how you can pay your RBL credit card bill through various online options:
RBL Net Banking
If you hold an account in RBL Bank, you can use this mode of payment.
Follow the steps given below to pay the bill of your RBL card through bank’s net banking portal:
- Use your RBL credit card login ID and password to access your net banking account
- Click on “Bill Payment”
- Select “Add Biller”
- Under this option, add your RBL credit as a biller
- Once this is done, you can enter details like the bank account you’d wish to pay from and the amount
- Post that you can select “Instant Pay” and the payment will be approved
- As a confirmation of your payment, a receipt will appear on your screen
Online Banking
You can use an online banking website too to make your credit card payment. You can make such a payment using your savings account. After you’ve made the payment, the limit on your card will be restored. However, the amount debited from the account towards bill payment will be credited to the lender’s account the following day. A message confirming your payment will be sent to your mobile number and your email.
NEFT
You can pay your RBL credit card bill through a NEFT transfer as well.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Login to your bank’s netbanking account
- Under “Fund Transfer”, opt for NEFT
- If you haven’t added a beneficiary, go to your netbanking website and add the following details of the beneficiary:
- The name stated on their RBL credit card
- The 16-digit number of their card
- The name of their bank
- The IFSC code of their RBL Bank card
- The location of their RBL Bank branch
- Use your savings account to make the payment
- The amount debited from your account will go towards the payment of your RBL credit card bill
BillDesk
You can use the BillDesk portal to make your RBL Bank credit card payment.
Follow the steps below to pay your card bill through BillDesk:
- Go to RBL Bank’s BillDesk portal
- Go through all the information and click “Proceed”
- Provide details like your email ID, credit card information, mobile number and so on
- Choose your mode of payment
- Confirm the same and submit your request
- Your payment will go through in an instant and your will receive a confirmation message on both your email and mobile number
Debit Card:
You can use your debit card to pay your credit card dues.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Log in to your bank’s net banking account
- Select “Bill Payment”
- Opt for “Credit Cards”
- From the provided list, choose “Debit Card” and opt for BillDesk or Razorpay
- Type out the details of your card, your email ID, the amount and submit your request
- Once the payment is processed, your credit card account will receive the bill amount
RBL Bank MyCard App:
RBL Bank credit card payments can also be made through the RBL Bank MyCard App.
Given below are steps for you to follow:
- Android users can install the RBL Bank MyCard App from App Store and iOS users can install the same on Google Play Store
- Use your RBI credit card login to access the app
- Post logging in, you can make use of the app to pay your RBL card bill using any bank account
Paytm:
Here’s how you can use Paytm to pay the bills of your RBL credit card:
- Open the Paytm app
- Select “Credit Card Bill Payment”
- Type out the number of your RBL Bank card
- Tap on “Proceed”
- Choose net banking or BHM UPI as your mode of payment
- Select “Pay Now”
- Type out the details of your payment and proceed with the payment
NACH (National Automated Clearing House)
NACH is a system that allows you to make automated credit card bill payments. All you need to do is link any of your bank accounts to your RBL credit card through the use of NACH. In order to activate such a feature, you will have to submit a NACH form with all the necessary details. The filled form has to be sent to the address that is provided on the form. Once the registration is done, the bill amount will automatically be deducted from your account every month.
PhonePe:
You can use PhonePe to pay your RBL card bill by following the steps mentioned below:
- Open the PhonePe app
- Select “Recharge and Pay Bills”
- Choose “Credit Card Bill”
- Type out the number of your RBL credit card
- Tap on “Confirm”
- On doing so your card will be linked to your PhonePe account
- Follow the instructions provided on the next page
- Your payment will be successful
MobiKwik:
You can also use MobiKwik to make your bill payment.
Here’s how:
- Go to the MobiKwik app
- Type out your RBL credit card’s number and the bill amount
- Click on “Go”
- Follow the steps provided on the redirected page and make your payment
Here’s how you can use different types of offline modes of payments to pay your credit card dues:
Cash:
If you wish to pay the outstanding amount of your RBL credit card through cash, use the steps given below:
- Visit the RBL Bank branch that is close to you
- Make your payment in person
- You will be charged a fee of ₹100, excluding GST
- Although the payment you make will be approved the same day, a confirmation of the same will be provided the next day
Cheque:
To pay your credit card bill through cheque, follow these steps:
- You can use a cheque to make your credit card payment
- You would need to draw the cheque in favour of your 16-digit RBL Bank card
- This cheque can be deposited at any branch belonging to RBL Bank
- You can also send your cheque through courier as well
The RBL credit card, without a doubt, is extremely beneficial when used prudently. Therefore, it is essential that you keep a track of your payment due dates and pay out your dues diligently. This will help you uphold a good credit score and build your credit history substantially.
