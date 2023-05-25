12 Ways You Can Make Your RBL Credit Card Payment

RBL Bank credit cards are known to offer a myriad of benefits in addition to the monetary convenience that they provide. Nonetheless, in order to continue reaping the benefits of using your card, you will need to pay your bill on time. RBL Bank credit card payments are easy to perform and can be done either online or offline.



Online payment options include net banking, UPI, mobile banking, debit card, NEFT, MyCard app, and so on. Among offline options are cheque, cash, NACH and others.

Here’s a detailed step-by-step guide on how you can pay your RBL credit card bill through various online options:

RBL Net Banking

If you hold an account in RBL Bank, you can use this mode of payment.

Follow the steps given below to pay the bill of your RBL card through bank’s net banking portal:

Use your RBL credit card login ID and password to access your net banking account

Click on “Bill Payment”

Select “Add Biller”

Under this option, add your RBL credit as a biller

Once this is done, you can enter details like the bank account you’d wish to pay from and the amount

Post that you can select “Instant Pay” and the payment will be approved

As a confirmation of your payment, a receipt will appear on your screen

Online Banking

You can use an online banking website too to make your credit card payment. You can make such a payment using your savings account. After you’ve made the payment, the limit on your card will be restored. However, the amount debited from the account towards bill payment will be credited to the lender’s account the following day. A message confirming your payment will be sent to your mobile number and your email.

NEFT

You can pay your RBL credit card bill through a NEFT transfer as well.

Here’s what you need to do:

Login to your bank’s netbanking account

Under “Fund Transfer”, opt for NEFT

If you haven’t added a beneficiary, go to your netbanking website and add the following details of the beneficiary:

The name stated on their RBL credit card

The 16-digit number of their card

The name of their bank

The IFSC code of their RBL Bank card

The location of their RBL Bank branch

Use your savings account to make the payment

The amount debited from your account will go towards the payment of your RBL credit card bill

BillDesk

You can use the BillDesk portal to make your RBL Bank credit card payment.

Follow the steps below to pay your card bill through BillDesk:

Go to RBL Bank’s BillDesk portal

Go through all the information and click “Proceed”

Provide details like your email ID, credit card information, mobile number and so on

Choose your mode of payment

Confirm the same and submit your request

Your payment will go through in an instant and your will receive a confirmation message on both your email and mobile number

Debit Card:

You can use your debit card to pay your credit card dues.

Here’s what you need to do:

Log in to your bank’s net banking account

Select “Bill Payment”

Opt for “Credit Cards”

From the provided list, choose “Debit Card” and opt for BillDesk or Razorpay

Type out the details of your card, your email ID, the amount and submit your request

Once the payment is processed, your credit card account will receive the bill amount

RBL Bank MyCard App:

RBL Bank credit card payments can also be made through the RBL Bank MyCard App.

Given below are steps for you to follow:

Android users can install the RBL Bank MyCard App from App Store and iOS users can install the same on Google Play Store

Use your RBI credit card login to access the app

Post logging in, you can make use of the app to pay your RBL card bill using any bank account

Paytm:

Here’s how you can use Paytm to pay the bills of your RBL credit card:

Open the Paytm app

Select “Credit Card Bill Payment”

Type out the number of your RBL Bank card

Tap on “Proceed”

Choose net banking or BHM UPI as your mode of payment

Select “Pay Now”

Type out the details of your payment and proceed with the payment

NACH (National Automated Clearing House)

NACH is a system that allows you to make automated credit card bill payments. All you need to do is link any of your bank accounts to your RBL credit card through the use of NACH. In order to activate such a feature, you will have to submit a NACH form with all the necessary details. The filled form has to be sent to the address that is provided on the form. Once the registration is done, the bill amount will automatically be deducted from your account every month.

PhonePe:

You can use PhonePe to pay your RBL card bill by following the steps mentioned below:

Open the PhonePe app

Select “Recharge and Pay Bills”

Choose “Credit Card Bill”

Type out the number of your RBL credit card

Tap on “Confirm”

On doing so your card will be linked to your PhonePe account

Follow the instructions provided on the next page

Your payment will be successful

MobiKwik:

You can also use MobiKwik to make your bill payment.

Here’s how:

Go to the MobiKwik app

Type out your RBL credit card’s number and the bill amount

Click on “Go”

Follow the steps provided on the redirected page and make your payment

Here’s how you can use different types of offline modes of payments to pay your credit card dues:

Cash:

If you wish to pay the outstanding amount of your RBL credit card through cash, use the steps given below:

Visit the RBL Bank branch that is close to you

Make your payment in person

You will be charged a fee of ₹100, excluding GST

Although the payment you make will be approved the same day, a confirmation of the same will be provided the next day

Cheque:

To pay your credit card bill through cheque, follow these steps:

You can use a cheque to make your credit card payment

You would need to draw the cheque in favour of your 16-digit RBL Bank card

This cheque can be deposited at any branch belonging to RBL Bank

You can also send your cheque through courier as well

The RBL credit card, without a doubt, is extremely beneficial when used prudently. Therefore, it is essential that you keep a track of your payment due dates and pay out your dues diligently. This will help you uphold a good credit score and build your credit history substantially.