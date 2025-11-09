Bodies of 3 NIT Silchar students recovered after fall at Dima Hasao waterfall

Haflong, Nov 9: The bodies of the three students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, who went missing at a waterfall in Dima Hasao district, were recovered following an extensive rescue operation, officials from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Bulchol (Hmunthajao) waterfall, located in Bolsom Bagan under the Harangajao area.

The deceased students have been identified as Sauhard Rai (20) and Sarbavartika Singh (20), both from Uttar Pradesh, and Radhika (19) from Bihar.

According to a senior DDMA official, the tragedy unfolded when a group of NIT Silchar students visited the remote waterfall for an outing.

“After receiving information, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot. However, poor mobile connectivity and difficult terrain severely hampered the operation,” the official said.

A medical team was also stationed nearby to respond to any emergency.

“All three bodies were eventually retrieved from the water but were declared dead by doctors,” the official added.

Notably, the trio had gone to Harangajao for a short trip when they accidentally slipped into the waterfall and were swept away by the current.

After hours of intensive search efforts, rescuers managed to recover Sarbavartika’s body on Saturday evening, while the remaining two were found Sunday morning.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of young lives, the authorities have urged the public to exercise utmost caution while visiting waterfalls and other tourist spots, especially during the post-monsoon season, when water levels and currents remain dangerously unpredictable.

