BJP’s ‘Moi O Zubeen’or Anuragi...’ campaign to unite genuine fans: CM Sarma

Baksa, Oct 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, clarified that the state BJP’s campaign, “Moi O Zubeen’or Anuragi, Ami O Zubeen’or Anuragi”, aims to bring together the “true admirers” of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, ensuring his legacy is preserved with dignity and purpose.

Addressing the press during his first visit to Baksa following the clash at the District Jail, Sarma stressed that the campaign seeks to “separate genuine fans from those who have used Zubeen’s name for political or personal motives.”

“After Zubeen’s passing, there appeared a section of people who used to criticise him when he was alive but are now shouting in his name. Our aim through the ‘Moi O Zubeen...’ campaign is to identify the real fans; those who truly loved and respected Garg and want to continue his work,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma cited an incident from Baksa, where a man detained during the October-15 protest admitted he had never even listened to Zubeen’s songs.

“That shows how some people are using his name without understanding what he stood for. True fans of Zubeen should rise above politics and preserve his values, music, and dreams,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to honour the late artiste’s memory, Sarma said BJP workers would take concrete steps to celebrate Zubeen’s vision for a culturally rich and environmentally conscious Assam.

“We want to continue Zubeen’s unfinished work. We plan to build music schools, erect statues of him and ensure every BJP worker plants a Nahor tree in their premises. These trees symbolise Garg’s bond with Assam’s soil and his love for nature,” he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of Assam to trust the justice system, assuring that the government and judiciary are working to ensure a fair and swift investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

“Even if the government makes mistakes, the justice system will not. The High Court has initiated an investigation, and we have requested a fast-track court so hearings can happen regularly and justice can be delivered quickly,” he said.

Concluding his address, Sarma urged Garg’s admirers to focus on unity and constructive remembrance rather than divisive narratives.

“Zubeen Garg belonged to everyone. The best way to honour him is by spreading positivity, nurturing his artistic vision, and keeping his ideals alive,” he said.