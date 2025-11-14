‘Bhupen da Uncut’ selected for Indian Panorama at IFFI Goa

Guwahati, Nov 14: Bhupen da Uncut, a documentary on legendary singer and musical maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, has been invited to be showcased at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa under the special packages of the Indian Panorama.

The film will be screened at Samrat Cinema, Panjim, Goa at 6 pm on November 23.

Bhupen da Uncut is a vintage-footage documentary shot 25 years ago, in 1999, in the United Kingdom. It presents an intimate, candid portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, fondly known as Bhupen da, as he reflects on his childhood; his interactions with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the pioneer of Assamese cinema; his pursuit of higher studies in New York; and how he met his wife, Priyamvada Patel, offering rare insights into their relationship, philosophy and worldview.

In these unscripted moments, Hazarika also recites several poems, some of which are believed to remain unpublished.

The documentary has been produced by Chinmoy Sharma and Bobbeeta Sharma under the banner of Sangita Advertising, with Ravibdra Badgaiyan serving as editor and creative director.

The makers have expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and IFFI for honouring late Dr Bhupen Hazarika by showcasing Bhupen da Uncut during his birth centenary year.

The documentary premiered in Guwahati on September 7 in the presence of Dr Hazarika’s US-based son Tej Hazarika and other family members.

It has also had international premieres in Warsaw, Poland on October 14 at an event organized by the Assamese Association, Poland; in Luxembourg on October 25 at Axom Milon, an event of Assamese NRIs settled in Europe; and at the Nehru Centre, London, UK on October 28, organized by the High Commission of India in the UK in association with Luitporia Nasoni led by Chinu Kishore of the UK, all commemorating Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary year.









By

Staff Reporter