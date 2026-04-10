Baseless and without evidence: Kunki reacts to FIR filed against social media team

Guwahati, April 10: An FIR has been in Panbazar Police in Guwahati against AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury and members of her social media team over alleged violations of election norms during the ongoing poll process.

According to sources, the case was filed on Thursday night following complaints that certain activities linked to the candidate’s digital campaign may have breached the Model Code of Conduct, particularly on polling day. However, officials are yet to publicly detail the specific nature of the alleged violation.

The move has triggered reactions in political circles, with Chowdhury strongly refuting the allegations and asserting that her campaign maintained full compliance with all election guidelines.

“I have been informed that an FIR has been lodged against me and my social media team, alleging that we violated democratic norms on polling day. I would like to state clearly that we have adhered to all rules and regulations,” Chowdhury said on a video shared on micro blogging website.

Highlighting her adherence to administrative directives, she added, “During my nomination process, I had initially planned a rally but cancelled it in accordance with district administration norms. I went alone to file my nomination. Similarly, on polling day, we ensured that every guideline was strictly followed.”

Chowdhury also questioned the intent behind the FIR, alleging that it was filed without substantial evidence. “Filing such cases without any concrete proof suggests a sense of fear among opponents. These actions appear to be politically motivated and aimed at creating unnecessary pressure,” she claimed.