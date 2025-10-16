Baksa unrest: Police claim third-party involvement; calm returns to jail vicinity

Baksa, Oct 16: Assam police have claimed that they have evidence of third-party involvement in the violence that erupted outside Baksa District Jail on Wednesday, injuring several demonstrators and police personnel.

Baksa Superintendent of Police Ujjal Pratim Baruah said the protest had initially been intended as peaceful, but certain individuals began pelting stones, provoking the crowd.

“We have proof that a third party instigated the violence. Initially, the protesters had agreed to demonstrate peacefully. However, some individuals later began provoking the crowd,” he said.

Baruah added that the police have identified multiple instigators responsible for inciting the demonstrators.

He also mentioned information about the presence of a personnel from the Indian Army in the crowd, though questioning is yet to be conducted. “We have identified those responsible, and action will be taken,” he said.

The SP emphasised that the police exercised restraint while controlling the situation, using only rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

“Two individuals were hit, but both are fine now. Around 35 police personnel were injured, including the Officer-in-Charge who required five stitches but continues to report for duty,” Baruah said.

He himself sustained a likely fracture to his hand during the clash and reported damage to his official vehicle.

“Even my car was damaged, yet we did our best to control the situation without further escalation,” he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that the situation in Baksa has largely returned to normal, with additional forces deployed and senior officers, including the IGP and DGP, visiting the area to assess the situation.

“Peace has been restored. The public has cooperated and there are no tensions anymore. I urge everyone not to be influenced by rumours or misinformation. We all share the same grief for Zubeen Garg, but justice will only come through lawful means,” Baruah added.

Inspector General of Police Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who monitored the situation, said on Thursday that residents have resumed their daily routines.

“The situation is now normal. Yesterday, we appealed to the public, and people responded positively. Internet services were temporarily suspended to maintain law and order. If stability continues through the day, the government will decide on restoring connectivity,” Singh said.

He added that the top priority for police remains maintaining law and order.

“Once that is ensured, further action and recovery measures will be taken. The public has cooperated well, and internet services will be restored soon once the situation is completely stable,” Singh said.