At 15th Assembly's close, Assam CM lists gains, charts state's growth path

Guwahati, Feb 19: On the concluding day of the 15th Assam Assembly session ahead of the polls on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a sweeping valedictory address, recapping five years in office, his 25-year legislative journey, and charting Assam’s economic and industrial course ahead.

Addressing the House, Sarma said the Assembly had played a key role in shaping policies and discussing developmental issues. He also acknowledged the role of the Opposition in strengthening democracy.

“Over the last five years, we have discussed many development projects, passed several important bills, and raised issues related to the people of Assam. Even the Opposition did their best to ask questions on behalf of the people and made us accountable. I extend my regards to them,” he began.

Highlighting Assam’s financial growth, Sarma said the state’s share in central devolution had increased in the 16th Finance Commission.

“Earlier, Assam’s share had dropped to around 3%. Now, the Commission has also considered state’s contribution to the economy. Assam’s share has increased to 3.25%. This will bring additional resources to the state,” he said.

He claimed that Assam was moving towards financial self-reliance. “For the first time, Assam will be able to pay salaries and pensions from its own resources. Our revenue collection is expected to cross Rs 30,000 crore. By 2030, we aim to build a Rs 10 lakh crore economy,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister stated that Assam’s economy had grown faster than the national average.

“As per RBI data, India’s growth between 2021 and 2025 was about 29%, while Assam’s growth was around 45%. Today, Assam is officially recognised as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country,” he said.

He added that per capita income had risen significantly.

“In 2020–21, Assam’s per capita income was Rs 86,947. In 2025–26, it has increased to over Rs 1.85 lakh. The gap with West Bengal is narrowing, and we expect to surpass it soon,” Sarma said.

Speaking on fiscal management, he said the state had built strong reserves.

“Today, Assam government’s valuation in PSUs is around Rs 35,000 crore, and we have additional deposits of Rs 10,000 crore. This gives us financial security for the future,” he added.

On infrastructure and power, Sarma said Assam was moving towards becoming a power-surplus state.

“We are close to inaugurating the Kapili hydropower project. A 1,500 MW power generation capacity has been completed, and solar and hydropower projects are underway. Assam is already providing 22 to 23 hours of uninterrupted electricity,” he said.

Highlighting employment generation, the Chief Minister said the government had fulfilled its promise of providing jobs.

“In earlier years, government jobs rarely crossed 20,000 or 25,000. Since 2021, we have given over 1.59 lakh permanent government jobs, and before elections, we will add 5,000 more. This will take the number to around 1.65 lakh. Importantly, there is not a single court case on these recruitments, which shows our transparency,” he said.

Sarma further announced plans for transparent transfer and posting systems through digital platforms, aiming to eliminate political interference.

He said the government was also focusing on industrial growth and entrepreneurship. Referring to the Advantage Assam initiative, he said the state aimed to attract massive investments to create jobs.

“If we bring Rs 20 lakh crore investments in the next 20 years, our youth will not have to migrate for jobs. Companies like Tata Semiconductor have already put Assam on the global map. We are also working on ethanol extraction from bamboo and green energy projects,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government was strengthening entrepreneurship through the CM Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan.

“We have supported thousands of youth with financial assistance and will expand the scheme to cover more people,” he said.

Sarma also highlighted welfare initiatives such as the Pranam scheme, which encourages children to take care of their parents, and the Sraddhanjali scheme to bring back the mortal remains of Assamese people who die outside the state.

On law and order, Sarma claimed improvements in conviction rates and reduction in crimes.

“The conviction rate has increased significantly, and crimes against women and children have declined. We have also seized drugs worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the last five years,” he said.

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister thanked members across party lines.

“I thank the Opposition, especially Debabrata Saikia, Akhil Gogoi, and the AIUDF, for their role. I also thank our allies AGP, BPF, and UPPL. Despite differences, everyone has worked for the people of Assam. We must continue this spirit as we move towards the next election,” he said.