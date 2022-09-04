Weekly Horoscope: (September 5- 11, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, Sep 4: What your luck looks like this week (September 5- 11, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

ARIES (MAR 21 – APR 19):This week, take time for yourself. You are working on self-improvement. A charismatic person that you are, on Wednesday and Thursday, you are full of optimism and enthusiasm. This weekend, focus on solutions.

TAURUS (APR 20 – MAY 20): This will be a period that will make you realise that good things are on the way. From Wednesday to Friday, you truly care about your loved ones. Your sensibility is charming. You will do well at work. Spend this weekend in the company of your friends.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUN 20): You will have a good week at work. At the beginning of this period, take time to come up with innovative project ideas. On Thursday and Friday, be careful with what you wish for. Send this weekend with your family.

CANCER (JUN 21 – JUL 22): This week, work on ways to beat stress. From Monday to Wednesday, you may wish to go on a splurge, buying non-essential items. But by midweek, you will realise that it's a good period to brainstorm the best solutions and deal with your problems effectively. This weekend, relax.

LEO (JUL 23 – AUG 22): From Monday to Wednesday, spending quality time with your friends can increase your happiness quotient. Midweek, plan your finances. On Thursday and Friday, domestic life is in a state of bliss. This weekend is the perfect period to be with your family.

VIRGO (AUG 23 – SEPT 22): On Monday and Tuesday, you will improve your deep thinking skills at work. From Wednesday to Friday, consider perspectives from your close friends before you make a purchase. You would love to make the most of your weekend, but remember to prioritise self-care.

LIBRA (SEPT 23 – OCT 22): From Monday to Wednesday, you will balance your social life and work well. On Thursday and Friday, however, you will have a lot on your plate. This weekend, it's important to think things through.

SCORPIO (OCT 23 – NOV 21): This week will help you become a little more patient in life. From Monday to Wednesday, making sound, timely decisions is important. Midweek, your loved ones are supportive. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

SAGITTARIUS ( NOV 22 – DEC 21): On Monday and Tuesday, avoid making hasty decisions at work. Rational thinking is the key. Midweek, having a good friend is an emotional support. On Thursday and Friday, take things easy. This weekend, relax.

CAPRICORN (DEC 22 – JAN 19): This week, create a project plan. Surround yourself with like-minded friends. Midweek, spend time with a loved one. From Thursday onwards, work on self-improvement strategies. This weekend, take care of your health and wellbeing.

AQUARIUS (JAN 20 – FEB 18): It's a good idea to step outside your comfort zone and socialise. You will be full of positive vibes, especially from Monday to Wednesday. Avoid being nervous at work on Thursday and Friday. This weekend, remember, this too shall pass.

PISCES (FEB 19 – MAR 20): From Monday to Wednesday, you know how to make things happen. You will address difficult situations with ease. Midweek sees a more confident you. You will do well at work. This weekend, you will finally get your life together.