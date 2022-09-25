Weekly Horoscope: (September 26- October 2, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, Sep 25: What your luck looks like this week (, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

ARIES (MAR 21 – APR 19): From Monday to Wednesday, your leadership skills will motivate others at work. Midweek, however, be realistic with your goals and stay positive. This weekend, effective communication is the key.

TAURUS (APR 20 – MAY 20):Take time to be more decisive. This week, your hard work will pay off. Midweek, socialise with your friends. On Friday, expect a delay in any response. This weekend, pour your heart out to a loved one.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUN 20): From Monday to Wednesday, you shall overcome a challenge at work with certainty. You know you are good at initiating meaningful conversations, so, this week, put your skills to good use. This weekend, socialise with friends and family.

CANCER (JUN 21 – JUL 22): This will be a good period to keep working on an ongoing project. Monday and Tuesday could teach you to live in the present. Midweek, keep your cool. This weekend, keep track of your expenses.

LEO (JUL 23 – AUG 22): This week, you are full of positive vibes. On Monday and Tuesday, socialise with like-minded friends. From Wednesday to Friday, avoid an excessive desire for more. This weekend, make time for self-care.

VIRGO (AUG 23 – SEPT 22): From Monday to Wednesday, avoid overloading yourself with work. Midweek, working at a pace is important. Spend Thursday and Friday in the company of your well-wishers. This weekend, stay connected with a loved one.

LIBRA (SEPT 23 – OCT 22): From Monday to Wednesday, make time to appreciate the small joys of life. You will do well at work. From Wednesday onwards, keep up the good work on improving your team spirit. This weekend, relax.

SCORPIO (OCT 23 – NOV 21): On Monday and Tuesday, take care of your health and well-being. From Wednesday to Friday, make an effort to accept criticism positively. Spend your money wisely. This weekend, it's a good idea to spend time on a good book.

SAGITTARIUS ( NOV 22 – DEC 21): This week, you are full of life. From Monday to Wednesday, thinking outside the box helps at work. Midweek, choose a healthy lifestyle habit. This weekend, focus on planning your dream project.

CAPRICORN (DEC 22 – JAN 19): From Monday to Wednesday, find different ways to create your 'me time and enjoy the process. Midweek, remember to take short breaks between work and relax. This weekend, focus on financial planning.

AQUARIUS (JAN 20 – FEB 18): This week will be full of surprises! On Monday and Tuesday, showing patience is the key. It is important to learn new skills on the job. From Wednesday to Friday, surround yourself with your loved ones. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

PISCES (FEB 19 – MAR 20): On Monday and Tuesday, you will discover amazing ways to gain perspective. Self-introspection is the key. You will do well at work. Midweek, especially, remember to be kind to yourself. Spend the weekend with your friends.