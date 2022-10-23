Weekly Horoscope: (October 24- 30, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, Oct 23: What your luck looks like this week (October 24- 30, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

ARIES (MAR 21 – APR 19): This week, reflective decision-making at work is the key to success. Midweek onwards, you will feel deeply connected to your beloved. This weekend, you shall seek, as well as find clarity in a relationship.

TAURUS (APR 20 – MAY 20): From Monday to Wednesday, remember, change is inevitable and that you can handle a change positively. Effective communication with a loved one is the key. Domestic life is in a state of bliss. This weekend, you may find a way forward towards your long-term goals.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUN 20): From Monday to Wednesday, you are busy socialising with your friends and family, generating creative ideas. Effective communication is the key. From Thursday onwards, take time in making a big decision. This weekend, relax.

CANCER (JUN 21 – JUL 22): From Monday to Wednesday, thinking things through quietly will help to prioritise your long-term goals. Trust your instincts. On Thursday and Friday, especially, take care of your health. This weekend, spend time with your family.

LEO (JUL 23 – AUG 22): From Monday to Wednesday, get organised and you shall improve your work performance. Midweek, stay focused on your financial goals. You are full of creative ideas. This weekend, socialise with your friends.

VIRGO (AUG 23 – SEPT 22): From Monday to Wednesday, let your confidence shine at work. Find ways to gain perspective and speak up; your ideas will be valued. From Wednesday onwards, keep working on your wellness goals. This weekend, unwind with your friends.

LIBRA (SEPT 23 – OCT 22): From Monday to Wednesday, socialising with dear ones is on the cards. You may also reconnect with your old friends. Midweek onwards, trust your instincts. You will do well at work. This weekend, focus on your finances.

SCORPIO (OCT 23 – NOV 21): You will have a productive period at work. From Monday to Wednesday, success will be yours when you do your best on completing a job half-done. Domestic life is in a state of bliss. This weekend, learn to let go of the past.

SAGITTARIUS ( NOV 22 – DEC 21): From Monday to Wednesday, there's continuous personal improvement in life. It's important to find a balance between your wants and needs in a relationship. This weekend, take care of your health and get started on your wellness plan.

CAPRICORN (DEC 22 – JAN 19): Monday through Wednesday, you are full of positive energy at work. This week, it's best to take it easy when it comes to your wellness routine. Midweek onwards, spend quality time with a loved one. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

AQUARIUS (JAN 20 – FEB 18): On Monday and Tuesday, you are at your creative best. At work, you shall be working on an interesting project, this week. Effective communication is the key. This weekend, focus on your long-term goals.

PISCES (FEB 19 – MAR 20): Monday through Wednesday will bring you mental clarity in a relationship. This will be a good time to provide a unique perspective at the workplace, too. Midweek, cultivating patience is the key. Spend this weekend in the company of good friends.