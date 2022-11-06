Weekly Horoscope: (November 7 – 13, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, Nov 6: What your luck looks like this week (November 7 – 13, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

ARIES (MAR 21 – APR 19): Early this week, it is important to strike a work-life balance. You are full of creative energy at work. Midweek onwards, take care of your money. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

TAURUS (APR 20 – MAY 20): Monday through Wednesday, be mindful of your words. You will do well at work. Spend the midweek in the company of good friends. This weekend, take care of your expenses.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUN 20): You are full of life this week. This will be a good time to start working on a new project. Take care of your health. Midweek onwards, you are more social with your family. This weekend, relax.

CANCER (JUN 21 – JUL 22): At the beginning of this week, there's a need to focus on financial planning. Midweek onwards, you know how to keep your confidence high and also learn from the past. This weekend, remember, self-care is not selfish!

LEO (JUL 23 – AUG 22): As the week begins, you are full of positive vibes. Domestic life is in bliss. Midweek onwards, remember to take short breaks in between work. Spend this weekend with your family.

VIRGO (AUG 23 – SEPT 22): This week will see you as a go-getter at the workplace. Reconsider a healthy work-life balance. Midweek will be a good time to set financial goals. This weekend, you may start planning on your dream project.

LIBRA (SEPT 23 – OCT 22): From Monday to Wednesday, step outside your comfort zone at work. You shall get appreciated for your sincere efforts. Domestic life is in a state of bliss. This weekend will be a good time for making an important decision.

SCORPIO (OCT 23 – NOV 21): It's always a good idea to focus on the present. Don't be distracted by others' opinions. From Wednesday onwards, pay attention to your wellness routine. This weekend, think of ways to curb your spending.

SAGITTARIUS ( NOV 22 – DEC 21): As the week begins, thinking outside the box will help at work. From Wednesday onwards, socialise more with your friends. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

CAPRICORN (DEC 22 – JAN 19):This period, find what makes you feel good about yourself. Acknowledge your strengths and improve your productivity at work. Midweek onwards, teamwork is the key to success. Spend this weekend with your friends.

AQUARIUS (JAN 20 – FEB 18):You shall score high on energy at work. Listen to advice from your loved ones. On Thursday and Friday, you will be successful in whatever you do. This weekend, spend more time reading a good book.

PISCES (FEB 19 – MAR 20):This will be a good period to develop a wellness routine. You may improve your motivation at the workplace. Socialise with like-minded people and go easy on yourself. This weekend, take steps to live in the moment.