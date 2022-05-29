Weekly Horoscope: (May 30- June 5, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, May 29: What your luck looks like this week (May 30- June 5, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: Avoid multitasking as the week begins. You will full of energy at the workplace. Career-wise, this will be a good period. Make the best out of it. Midweek, plan your financial goals. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.



Taurus: Do not ignore your intuition. You may confess your feelings for someone. This week, you are happy at work. On Monday and Tuesday, you are good at your job. On Wednesday, encourage active listening. This weekend, let go of the past.

Gemini: Having a rational, calculative mindset has its benefits. You can learn ways to deal with difficult people. Good conversations with friends will help you. Midweek, socialise with like-minded people. This weekend, ground yourself in reality.

Cancer: This week, avoid making long-term decisions. You will have a productive period at the workplace. Midweek, rejuvenate yourself and gain a new perspective. Take care of your expenses. This weekend, spend quality time with your loved ones.

Leo: This will be a rewarding period for you. You will be focussed on your goals at the workplace. Midweek, do not avoid talking about finances. This weekend, there will be blissful, positive vibes. Live life to the fullest.

Virgo: It is time to align your priorities. Being open-minded will help you to stay motivated. You know how to respectfully disagree with someone. Midweek, you can make a lifestyle change. This weekend, things will change for the best.

Libra: On Monday and Tuesday, make a list of your financial goals. Rethink an important decision you have made. Midweek, take care of your health. You may start working on a new project at work. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

Scorpio: This week, you will be the focus of attention. You will do well at work. Be rational and avoid being led by emotions. Midweek, you will be surrounded by true friends. This weekend, spend your money wisely. It is best to be in control while making important decisions.

Sagittarius: Reflect on your goals and also work on personal development. You will have a productive period at the workplace. Midweek, keep your cool and take it easy. Take care of your expenses. This weekend, socialise and have a good time with your friends and family.

Capricorn: On Monday and Tuesday, learn the importance of getting organised. This will be a good period to make important life decisions. Midweek, realise that being orderly has its own benefits. This weekend, make plans for a better future.

Aquarius: This week, let's get some perspective. Take care of your health. Do not let your worries rob you of good times. Spend this period with like-minded people. It is important to track your daily expenses. This weekend, friends and family can offer inspiration.

Pisces: On Monday and Tuesday, enjoy all the magic at home. Midweek, your efforts at work will pay off. Avoid making important financial decisions during this period. Your friends will come to the rescue. This weekend, you will learn the art of giving advice.