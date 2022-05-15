Weekly Horoscope: (May 16-22, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, May 15 : What your luck looks like this week (May 16-22, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: Take each day as it comes. Monday through Wednesday, aim for regulation. Midweek, socialise with old friends. Analyse your feelings, if you meet an old crush. This weekend, a family reunion will bring everyone together.

Taurus: Avoid making important decisions, especially at the beginning of this week. On Wednesday, spend your money wisely. You might start working on a new project. Spend the weekend in the company of great friends.

Gemini: This week, all at once, you will meet many people. Midweek, take a deep breath and stay focussed at work. Do not let distractions get in the way. This weekend, socialise with your friends, but also revise your financial goals.

Cancer: On Monday and Tuesday, you will be full of enthusiasm at the workplace. Your observation skills will help you make the best use of time. Midweek, you can have a positive impact on someone'slife. This weekend, surround yourself with like-minded people to keep up the motivation.

Leo: You need to know your priorities. As the week progresses, you will realise that it's best to avoid multitasking. You shall receive appreciation for your efforts at the workplace. Midweek, revise your financial goals. Spend the weekend with your family.

Virgo: This will be a productive period at the workplace. You will realise the importance of logical thinking. Keep your cool to get along with difficult people. Midweek, you will be full of good vibes. This weekend, keep an open mind and welcome change.

Libra: Your willingness to learn at work will yield substantial results. Take care of your health though. Midweek, you may get swamped with work. Learn to spend your money wisely. This weekend, relax.

Scorpio:You can start working on a new project now. Identify the possible risks at work to manage the situations effectively. Midweek, you will realise that if surround yourself with like-minded people, everything goes well. This weekend, enjoy the company of old friends and new.

Sagittarius: Empathetic listening is important, but you need to continue with your hard work. Midweek, enjoy the outdoors to unwind. Domestic life is in a state of bliss. This weekend, plan your dream vacation.

Capricorn: You know the benefits of time management and it's up to you to manage your time effectively at the workplace. Monday through Wednesday, it's best to narrow down your goals. Midweek, developing a new skill will help. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

Aquarius: On Monday and Tuesday, keep track of your roles and responsibilities. You will do well at the work place. Midweek, it's advisable to take care of your health and well-being. Spend the weekend reading something inspirational.

Pisces: During this period, it's advisable to slow down. Actively listen and avoid hasty decisions. Do not dwell on things beyond your control. Midweek, spend time with a group of people you love. This weekend, implement a healthy lifestyle choice to feel good.