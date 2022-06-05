Weekly Horoscope: (June 6- 12, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, June 5: What your luck looks like this week (June 6- 12, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: The power of gaining clarity is amazing. This period, you will be good at work without much effort. Midweek, your dreams will come true. This weekend, trust your instincts. Spend time with your friends- old and new.

Taurus: Avoid multitasking at the workplace and keep your cool. This week will be a good time to practice what you preach. Midweek, socialise with your friends. Things will get better as the week progresses. This weekend, avoid having arguments with your loved ones.

Gemini: Set realistic life goals to handle stress effectively. Monday through Wednesday, you are at your creative best. Thursday and Friday, seek the company of your well-wishers and eliminate distractions. This weekend, change the way you see yourself- you deserve better.

Cancer: It is nice when you have a good sense of humour. You will spread cheer and inspire others at the workplace. Midweek, it's best to follow your own interests. Work on your financial goals. This weekend, you are a happy soul. Relax with your family.

Leo: Trust your instincts. From Monday to Wednesday, you may be given an added responsibility at the workplace. Midweek, you will be good at decision-making. On Thursday and Friday, be careful with your words. This weekend, spend your money wisely.

Virgo: This week, focus on about improving your work-life balance. This is the period to actively listen and reduce impulsive behaviour. Midweek, being social and meeting like-minded people makes you happy. This weekend, let go of the past.

Libra: On Monday, avoid over-planning. Instead, take it easy at the workplace. On Tuesday, you are full of confidence and your leadership skills motivate others. Midweek, effective communication is the key. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

Scorpio: You will ease your stress on Monday and Tuesday. Midweek will bring you back to reality. You will have a productive period at the workplace. This weekend, deal with problems but also take care of your health.

Sagittarius: This week, you will learn to appreciate your journey so far. Focus on your strengths and know your feelings better. Midweek, avoid work stress. Listen to new suggestions. Challenges will only make you feel stronger. This weekend, get in touch with your old friends.

Capricorn: Don't be afraid to express yourself better at the workplace this week. On Monday and Tuesday, effective communication is the key. Wednesday through Friday, inculcate habits that can make you more assertive. This weekend, watch a movie or spend time with your friends.

Aquarius: This week, be grounded and make rational choices at the workplace. Monday through Wednesday, dream big but be realistic with your goals. By Friday, you will learn a few ways to be more responsible at work. This weekend, relax.

Pisces: It's a good idea to occupy yourself with an activity you like. You may have a lot of things going on around you this week, so, take it easy. Midweek, good vibes from a loved one surround you. This weekend, travelling is on the cards. Go solo!