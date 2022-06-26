Weekly Horoscope: (June 27- July 3, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, June 26: What your luck looks like this week (June 27- July 3, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: You are full of life and creativity, and this period will bring you adventure travel. Monday to Wednesday, life offers you opportunities for improvement at the workplace. Midweek, socialise with your friends. This weekend, relax.

Taurus: On Monday and Tuesday, your hard work pays off. Your attitude and effective communication skills will work wonders. Midweek, it is time to focus on your positive well-being. This weekend, it's best to lower your expenses.

Gemini: Monday to Wednesday, you will attract abundance- of love, good health, and even wealth- in your life. Make the best use of your time. Midweek, good communication is the key. This weekend, take time out for yourself.

Cancer: This will be a good period for you. Monday to Wednesday, you can look for suitable ways to increase your current income. Midweek, tell your loved ones how much they mean to you. This weekend, keep a balanced perspective on the present.

Leo: On Monday to Wednesday, you have strong communication skills. On Thursday and Friday, prioritize your life goals and make the most of your time. Your dreams can come true. This weekend, actively seek like-minded people out.

Virgo: Beginning this week, connect with your true friends to reduce stress. On Wednesday and Thursday, consider ways to optimise your health. Friday could be a great day for you. This weekend, your willingness to learn at work could make your life easier.

Libra: On Monday and Tuesday, you are good at giving solutions. You are detail-oriented, and will do well at work. On Wednesday and Thursday, spend quality time with your family. This weekend, spend your money wisely.

Scorpio: This will be a good period for you. Your enthusiasm at work keeps you going. Midweek, keep your cool. Communication is the key. This weekend, you will learn the importance of being tactful while dealing with others at the workplace.

Sagittarius: On Monday and Tuesday, you will attract good energy. Midweek, do not rush into making a decision. Create a budget and be careful while spending your money. This weekend, be confident and speak your heart out to a loved one.

Capricorn: On Monday and Tuesday, patience is the key. You will do well at work if you continue thinking outside the box. Midweek, spend time with your friends. They will help in building your confidence. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

Aquarius: Monday to Thursday, your willingness to learn will bring achievement at work. This period will also be marked by happiness at home. Midweek, you will be full of creative energy. This weekend, learn to consider others' perspectives.

Pisces: Monday to Wednesday, you will be actively occupied at the workplace. This will be a good period for monetary gains. Midweek, make more time for your friends. This weekend, ease up on your mind.