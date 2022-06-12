Weekly Horoscope: (June 13- 19, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, June 12: What your luck looks like this week (June 13- 19, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: Establish communication with like-minded people. Monday through Wednesday, you are full of feisty energy at the workplace. Your leadership skills will motivate others. On Thursday and Friday, let go of the past. This weekend, you can think of a new project.

Taurus: You will have a productive period at the workplace. You will also have a happy home life. Midweek, learn to forgive and improve your personal relationship with some old friends. This weekend, you will reap the benefits of financial planning.

Gemini: This week, your dreams will come true. It is important to challenge yourself and step outside the comfort zone at the workplace. On Thursday and Friday, remember, positive energy is contagious. This weekend, set financial goals and track your spending.

Cancer: This period will provide opportunities for career advancement. Monday through Wednesday, you are at your creative best. You have great leadership skills. On Thursday and Friday, your family makes you happy. This weekend, plan an outing with kids.

Leo: On Monday and Tuesday, old friends and new will bring happiness. Believe in yourself and work wonders at the workplace during this period. You may start working on a new project. This weekend, you have the power to change your life.

Virgo: You are ready to face challenges at the workplace. You will explore new opportunities this week. You are aware about the building blocks of transformation. Domestic life is in a state of bliss. Travelling is on the cards. Spend this weekend with a loved one.

Libra: Start working on a dream project during this period. Midweek, go easy on yourself and get enough rest. By Friday, you will learn the importance of work-life balance. This weekend, prioritise your life goals.

Scorpio: On Monday and Tuesday, effective communication with coworkers is the key. Take it easy and avoid work stress. By midweek, making lifestyle changes is important. This weekend, spend your money wisely.

Sagittarius: You will be busy but also appreciated. You will inspire confidence in others at the workplace. Midweek, change your routine to tap into your creative energy. This weekend, let go of your negative emotions. Live your life consciously and focus on the now.

Capricorn: On Monday and Tuesday, you will do well at work. Midweek, indulge in something you love. It is important to pay attention to your well-being. Take care of your expenses. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

Aquarius: Beginning this week, keep your cool. Midweek, take initiative and show more responsibility at the workplace. Take care of your health and well-being during this period. This weekend, reset your priorities and begin anew.

Pisces: On Monday and Tuesday, brainstorming and cultivating a positive mindset go hand in hand. Midweek, you will connect with the right people. On Thursday, take one thing at a time. This weekend, prioritise yourself.