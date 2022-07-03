Weekly Horoscope: (July 4-10, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, July 3: What your luck looks like this week (July 4-10, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: This week will restore calm and order in life. On Monday and Tuesday, some positive lifestyle changes should be made. Midweek will bring a risky undertaking at work, but this will also inspire you to focus on what's important. This weekend, your family will make you happy.

Taurus: On Monday and Tuesday, you are full of motivation to pursue your dreams. Midweek, it is important to set realistic goals and keep up the pace. On Friday, you realise that everything does have meaning. This weekend, find good ways to unwind and make time for yourself.

Gemini: Do not let anxiety bog you down. Midweek, you may work on improving your communication skills. Surround yourself with like-minded friends. Towards the weekend, you will be good at multitasking at work.

Cancer: You have a charming personality and you inspire others at work. This week, embrace new ways of thinking. They will help you overcome difficulties without being phased. Midweek, look before you leap. This weekend, retrospect in your personal life, in a good way.

Leo: This is a good period to increase your awareness. It will facilitate learning. Midweek, it's time to go easy on yourself. This weekend, you will realise that your friends are an important aspect of your life.

Virgo: It's important to organise your life and thoughts. Don't procrastinate on Monday and Tuesday. Keep working on your desired goals. Midweek, it's best to focus on your communication skills. This weekend, improve your relationship with a loved one.

Libra: Challenge your thoughts this week. Flexibility of thoughts will help. Midweek, you will focus on the well-being of your colleagues. On Friday, you are full of life. This weekend, spend more time with your family.

Scorpio: This week, be watchful. Looks can be deceiving. Midweek will bring a valuable learning experience. However, this weekend, constant searching for answers at work may not help much. On Sunday, spend time with your friends.

Sagittarius: On Monday and Tuesday, patience is the key. Midweek will be a good period for you at work. On Friday and Saturday, effective communication is essential. Spend Sunday in the company of Nature.

Capricorn: This week you will be full of creative energy. Make the best out of it. Midweek, stay focused on your financial goals. You will be well at work. This weekend, exploring ideas at the workplace will bring you success and joy.

Aquarius: Beginning of this week, breathe and take it easy. By midweek, you are good at what you do. You will have a productive period at work. Your hard work will inspire your team. Spend your money wisely. This weekend, take care of your health.

Pisces: On Monday and Tuesday, your positive energy will work wonders among friends. You know how to savour life! Midweek, take it easy and strike a healthy work-life balance. This weekend, find more bliss at home.