Weekly Horoscope: (August 29- September 4, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, Aug 28: What your luck looks like this week (August 29- September 4, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

ARIES (MAR 21 – APR 19):This will be a productive period. You know some effective goal-setting tips and tricks. However, always remember that fair competition is important for your development. Appreciate your loved ones. This weekend should see you well-rested.

TAURUS (APR 20 – MAY 20):This will be a good time to unwind. On Monday and Tuesday, be clear and direct in a conversation. From Wednesday to Friday, keep your cool when you explain a reasoning. Your friends come to the rescue. By this weekend, a thing will sort itself out!

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUN 20): On Monday and Tuesday, identity constructive criticism and take things in your strive. On Wednesday and Thursday, avoid multitasking. At work, step out of your comfort zone. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

CANCER (JUN 21 – JUL 22): It is time for fresh starts. From Monday to Wednesday, you are on the spotlight. Midweek, you find the work-life balance. You are full of good vibes. It is advisable to track your spending. This weekend, surround yourself with like-minded people.

LEO (JUL 23 – AUG 22): This week, you will improve your quality of life. You will do well at work. From Monday to Wednesday, trust your intuition. Midweek, your friends will make you feel special. This weekend, live in the present moment.

VIRGO (AUG 23 – SEPT 22): On Monday and Tuesday, you are full of motivation to achieve your financial goals. But by Wednesday, you may start making plans with your friends. Midweek will be a hectic period for you. This weekend will help you gain perspective in life.

LIBRA (SEPT 23 – OCT 22): On Monday and Tuesday, avoid overspending your money. Focus on the simple joys of life. From Wednesday onwards, you will stay actively engaged at work. On Friday and Saturday, socialise with your friends.

SCORPIO (OCT 23 – NOV 21): This week, things will turn out the way you planned and you even won't need to put in extra efforts. Midweek will keep you busy at work. It's time you learn to cultivate humility. Spend this weekend with your family and friends.

SAGITTARIUS ( NOV 22 – DEC 21): From Monday to Wednesday, thinking outside the box may help you at work. This week, practise self-reflection. From Wednesday onwards, domestic life is in a state of bliss. Towards the weekend, travelling is on the cards. On Sunday, focus on your finances.

CAPRICORN (DEC 22 – JAN 19): Take one day at a time. On Monday and Tuesday, it's a good idea to let go of perfection at work. From Wednesday to Friday, focus on your strengths and socialise with your loved ones. This weekend, relax.

AQUARIUS (JAN 20 – FEB 18): This week, you come across as a person who knows how to deal with increased responsibility. Midweek, your creative thinking skills are valued at work. Effective communication is the key. This weekend, take care of yourself.

PISCES (FEB 19 – MAR 20): On Monday and Tuesday, challenge yourself at work and boost your creativity. You will do well. This week, you will be lucky in love, too. Taking care of your finances helps. Thursday brings you back to reality. This weekend, get adequate rest.