Assam’s Abhijit Bhattacharya bags olympic honour with global gender equality award

Guwahati, March 10: Abhijit Bhattacharya, a former captain of the Indian men’s national volleyball team, has been named the Global Winner of the 2025 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (GEDI) Champions Award for his impactful grassroots initiatives in rural India, ensuring equal access and visibility for girls and boys in sport.

Following his elite sporting career, Bhattacharya who hails from Tezpur launched large-scale, inclusive grassroots sports programmes for children in rural and underserved communities in Assam.

The Assam Volleyball Mission 100 (AVM100) and the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), which he founded and developed, now reach over 12,000 children across 400 teams.

Through these initiatives, Bhattacharya championed gender equality and social development by ensuring equal participation for girls and boys and bringing sport directly into villages, removing barriers and strengthening community support.

“The success of his initiatives demonstrates how sport can empower young people, particularly girls, by building confidence, unlocking opportunities and developing leadership pathways for women within volleyball,” a statement said.

“Representing India in winning this award, and most importantly representing the villages of Assam, makes me deeply emotional,” said Bhattacharya. “I don’t see it solely as a recognition of my work, but as a tribute to every volunteer, every parent who allowed their daughter to step out and play, and every young girl who believed in herself enough to know that she belonged on a volleyball court. This award tells the community of Assam that their small village matters and that their work matters.”

“Assam is a region that is often under-represented in national sport development, but receiving this award highlights how even a grassroots movement can have a significantly positive impact in the lives of many. I hope this inspires many more individuals and organisations in our community and throughout the world to come together to advance gender equality and drive change through sport.”

Launched in 2020, the BVL has grown into one of the largest community-based grassroots leagues in the world. It grew out of the AVM100 initiative, created by Bhattacharya in 2019, which aimed to distribute 100 volleyballs to villages. This later expanded into 100 village clubs and the creation of the league. Each participating village registers equal teams for girls and boys in several age categories (under-12s and under-16s), with matches held locally to keep participation accessible.

For many girls in rural communities, these opportunities represent their first chance to participate in organised sport and to travel outside their village.

Known as the IOC Women and Sport Awards from 2000 to 2021, the IOC GEDI Champions Awards celebrate the work of inspiring changemakers who are committed to promoting the advancement of gender equality, diversity and inclusion in and through sport.

Six GEDI Award winners are announced each year – one at the global level and one continental winner each for Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

Staff Reporter