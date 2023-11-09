Zubeen Garg's upcoming shows cancelled due to illness

Guwahati, Nov 9: Renowned singer and artist Zubeen Garg had to cancel all of his upcoming concerts due to a sudden bout of illness. Further, he also cancelled his London tour owing to his deteriorating health.

According to sources, Zubeen is presently receiving medical care at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati. This unexpected turn of events has disappointed many of his fans, who were eagerly anticipating his performances.

Zubeen Garg was hospitalised after he suddenly collapsed while recording a song in a studio. He was kept in the ICU after being admitted to the hospital. The singer is presently out of danger and has been kept under supervision.