Zubeen Garg's Sonapur samadhi hosts day-long homage with prayers, musical tributes

Sonapur, Oct 19: It has been a month since the sudden passing of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, yet the silence he left behind continues to reverberate across the state.

At his samadhi in Kamarakuchi, Sonapur, grief turned into devotion on Sunday. Garg’s cremation site witnessed one of its largest gatherings since the icon’s funeral.

People from all corners of the state, Sadiya to Dhubri, arrived in droves, carrying flowers, lit earthen lamps, gamusas and memories.

For many, this day of remembrance is more than a tribute; it is a pilgrimage. “Six of us came together, and many more are on their way. It’s my first time here, and we can truly feel his absence. It’s overwhelming,” said a fan, who travelled from Bongaigaon to pay respect.

The day-long remembrance began early with the recitation of the Bhagavat Path, seeking spiritual peace for the departed artiste. At 12 noon, a public prayer session opened the commemorations. By afternoon, the collective mourning evolved into an atmosphere steeped in music, faith and nostalgia.

"It’s truly heartbreaking. We lost one of Assam’s most cherished talents. It’s impossible to be blessed with such an individual again, which is why the entire state is still mourning his passing, even after a month. He may no longer be with us physically, but his presence remains in his music. We must continue to preserve and protect his creations,” said another fan, who came from Baihata Chariali.

At 3 pm, over 2,000 devotees from nearly 100 groups assembled for a spiritual performance, singing devotional songs in unison.

A rare musical homage is scheduled for later in the day, as around 200 flautists from across Assam are set to gather at 5 pm for an hour-long tribute.

As dusk approaches, from 6 pm onward, artistes from various corners of the state will take to the stage, offering prayers, songs, and personal tributes over the course of nearly three hours.

The evening’s final act of devotion is scheduled for later, with a bhaona, the traditional Assamese theatrical performance, set to begin around 9:30 pm.

By that time, the cremation ground is expected to be transformed into a sea of flickering earthen lamps, incense smoke and emotion.