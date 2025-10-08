Zubeen Garg’s 'Roi Roi Binale' back on floors; wife Garima oversees shoot

Guwahati, Oct 8: The shooting of the remaining portions of Zubeen Garg’s unreleased movie Roi Roi Binale resumed in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg was also present during the shoot where she oversaw the proceedings.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the much anticipated movie is expected to be released on October 31, as was planned by Zubeen himself.

The post-production work of Roi Roi Binale has already begun. The movie with a unique storyline will showcase Zubeen Garg in a very interesting character. Zubeen would be seen essaying the role of a visually impaired artiste in the movie.

Mur Mon, the first song of the movie, was also released on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that two personal security officers (PSOs) attached with legendary singer Zubeen Garg was on Tuesday placed under suspension after transactions of more than Rs 1 crore were detected in their bank accounts even as one of the Singapore-based NRI wanted in connection with music icon’s death, appeared before the investigators.

Official sources informed that the two PSOs – Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora – failed to give any satisfactory explanation before the Special Investigating Team (SIT) vis-à-vis the transactions in their bank accounts.















