Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to reach Guwahati tomorrow morning

Guwahati, Sept 20: The mortal remains of Assam's beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. He also informed that the post-mortem examination was completed in Singapore, and the body has been handed over to Indian Embassy officials and Zubeen's close companions, Shekar Jyothi Goswami, Sandeepan Garg, and his manager Siddharth Sharma.

"If the body reaches Delhi tonight, it will stay with the family before being flown to Assam in a special air carriage. His mortal remains are expected to reach Guwahati between 6-7 am tomorrow", Sarma said.

On arrival, Zubeen's body will first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where the family will spend about an hour in privacy.

"We request people not to intrude during this time, as it will be the family’s final peaceful moments with him", the Chief Minister appealed.

Thereafter, the mortal remains will be placed at the Sarusajai Indoor Stadium for the public to pay their last respects. Alternative arrangements have been made in case of heavy rainfall, and the helipad at Sarusajai will remain open for the public to gather. Special seating arrangements have been made inside the stadium for Zubeen's immediate family and relatives.

As a mark of respect, the government has decided to suspend movement of trucks and heavy vehicles on the national highway on the day of the final rites to ensure smooth traffic. Schools and educational institutions will also remain closed on the day of cremation.

On demands from various quarters in Upper Assam that Zubeen’s final resting place be in Jorhat, the Chief Minister said the decision will not be unilateral.

“The final decision will be taken after consultations with his family, the Assam Sahitya Sabha, the artist community, organisations, and the public,” he said.

Chief Minister Sarma also informed that multiple FIRs have been registered against the organisers of the North East Festival and some of Zubeen’s close associates, including Syamkanu Mahanta and manager Sidharth Sarma, present in Singapore.

"All cases will be handed over to the Central Investigative Department for a thorough probe. Assam Police has registered the case, and those present during Zubeen’s last moments will face investigation. The Singapore Government has also initiated its own inquiry,” Sarma informed.