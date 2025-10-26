Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ registers Rs 50L in pre-release sales

Guwahati, Oct 26: Rajesh Bhuyan directorial Roi Roi Binale – the final silver screen appearance of legendary singer-actor Zubeen Garg – has shattered advance booking records ahead of its scheduled October 31 release.

The film, produced by Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg, has stirred deep emotions among fans following Zubeen’s untimely and mysterious death in Singapore last month.

His wish to release the film on October 31 has added a poignant layer to the anticipation, fuelling massive public interest and sentiment, leading to a sold out business on the first day of its release in Guwahati.

Minutes after advance booking opened, ticket windows got flooded.

“The film has registered nearly Rs 50 lakh in pre-release sales – a feat never seen before in the Assamese film industry,” said a member of the production team of Roi Roi Binale.

To meet the overwhelming demand, cinema halls across Assam have introduced early morning shows, some starting as early as 6 am.

In Guwahati, multiplexes have either cancelled or rescheduled other films to prioritize Roi Roi Binale, with similar trends emerging in towns across the State.

On BookMyShow, nearly all shows are marked in yellow, signalling fast-filling seats and a rush that reflects the people’s eagerness to witness Zubeen’s final performance. The film revolves around a blind artiste and his journey through life – a narrative that now carries even deeper resonance.

“Roi Roi Binale is not just a film – it is a tribute, a farewell, and a cultural moment that has united fans in grief, admiration, and celebration,” a manager of a Guwahati-based cinema hall said.

Talking to this correspondent, director of the movie Rajesh Bhuyan said, “The unprecedented response to the movie is a reflection of people’s love for Zubeen. Apart from the movie halls in Assam, more than 60 halls outside the State including in metropolitan cities would screen Roi Roi Binale.”

Stating that Zubeen’s creative works will always remain immortal, Bhuyan said that Zubeen pioneered the revival of the Assamese film industry with his movie Mission China.

“After Mission China, many other movies did exceedingly well in the box office. With Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen has opened a new door of opportunity and prospects for the regional movie industry. All we need to do is follow the path shown by Zubeen and his works. I would not be surprised if the popular OTT platforms now start streaming Assamese movies.”









By

Staff Reporter