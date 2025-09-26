Zubeen Garg’s Associate to Return Rs 1-Cr investment, announce trust in Nalbari

Nalbari, Sept 26: Bankim Roy Medhi, a long-time associate of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, has pledged to return more than Rs 1 crore that the singer invested in his ventures. He also announced the establishment of a trust in Nalbari dedicated to preserving Zubeen's creative legacy.

Speaking to the press, Medhi described his deep bond with the legendary artiste.

“Zubeen Garg was not just a business partner but also a very close friend. He must get justice. I was associated with him both professionally and personally.”

Recounting their last trip abroad together, Medhi added, “Both Jayanta and I ensured Zubeen took his medication on time. I always carried his medicine pouch with me. We were extremely careful—always protecting him from risks, be it whether it was water or fire.”

Medhi criticised the handling of Zubeen’s final tour in Singapore, particularly the decision to take him out to sea. “That was clearly a wrong call. Those with him should have guided him better, especially since he was abroad. As his friend, I believe a grave mistake was made, not just by one person, but by the entire team that accompanied him,” he stated.

Medhi confirmed that Zubeen had invested over Rs 1 crore in his business.

“I’ve already returned a portion of the money to Garima. I am committed to returning the entire amount,” he assured.

Medhi also announced plans to set up a trust in Zubeen’s name in Nalbari, which will work to safeguard and promote the late singer’s artistic works.

“The trust will be formed with the involvement of the local community, but no political party or organisation will be included,” he clarified.

The announcement has been welcomed by Zubeen’s admirers and well-wishers, who continue to seek clarity and justice surrounding the singer’s sudden and mysterious death in Singapore.