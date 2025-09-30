Zubeen Garg’s ashes en route to Jorhat for 13th-day ceremony at iconic stadium

Jorhat, Sept 30: The town is set to host the 13th-day Adhya Shraddha of cultural icon Zubeen Garg on October 1, as his ashes are en route from Guwahati.

Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, is accompanying the ashes along with family members. The coffin, in which the artiste’s mortal remains were carried from Singapore, is also being carried to the town.

The event, organised according to the family’s wishes and in response to public demand, honours the artiste in the town where he spent his childhood.

The district administration has made extensive arrangements to allow residents to pay their respects, designating separate venues within the historic Jorhat Stadium for various rituals and tributes. A special homage to the artiste has been set up at the stadium’s east end.





The day-long ceremony will commence at 8 am with an all-faith prayer, followed by naam kirtan performed by gayan-bayan groups from Dhekiyakhowa Bor Naamghar, Moinapuriya Bor Naamghar, and other bhakats.

Vedic rituals, including the matsya sparsha ceremony, to will commence in the day and is expected to be attended by close family members and a limited number of people.

Minister Bimal Bora, alongside the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Jorhat MLA, and other officials, has been overseeing preparations.





“All arrangements are ready. The people of Jorhat, along with the government, have ensured a fitting farewell for the artiste here,” Bora told the press, on Monday evening.

Security and safety measures too are in place, with CCTV cameras installed and medical staff, along with an ambulance, stationed at the venue to ensure smooth proceedings.