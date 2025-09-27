Zubeen Garg SIT probe: Shyamkanu, Siddharth must appear before SIT within 10 days

Guwahati, Sept 26: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police, probing the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, has issued notices to Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and several others linked to or witnesses of the incident.

The notices require the individuals to appear before the investigating agency within 10 days. Sources said that among those served are non-resident Assamese who were present on the yacht where Zubeen was last seen.

On Saturday, the SIT interrogated Nishita Goswami, Sekharjyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta at the CID office.

“I have been summoned by the SIT and am here to cooperate with the authorities. I was not on the yacht with Zubeen Da, but I wish I could have spoken to him before he went on the trip. I would have begged him not to go. This is a serious case of negligence on Siddharth and Shyamkanu Mahanta’s part,” Nishita told the press before entering the office.

The SIT has already questioned musician Shekhar Jyoti who had accompanied Zubeen to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival organised by Mahanta.

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore. His death has triggered a massive public outrage after which Mahanta and Zubeen's manager Sharma have become untraceable.

The SIT continued to search the residence of Mahanta and even sealed Sharma's house.

Sources privy to the investigation have informed that both Mahanta and Sharma are likely to surrender within the next 48 hours.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday said that the government would not hesitate to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, if required. He also urged people who have any information that might help in the investigation to provide the same to the investigating agency.

