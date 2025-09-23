Zubeen Garg played key role in mobilising masses during anti-CAA movement: AASU

Guwahati, Sept 23: Zubeen Garg was not only a singer, composer, songwriter, and actor, but he also played a pivotal role when Assam faced any crisis. With his crowd-pulling abilities, he could draw massive crowds, particularly the young generations in the movements to protect Assam.

During the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019 movement, Zubeen played a key role in mobilizing the masses, and he joined hands with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to lead the movement from the front.

Commenting on Zubeen’s role during the movement, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya told The Assam Tribune that, along with the AASU, the Silpi Samaj, headed by Zubeen, initiated the movement as soon as the Bill was introduced in Parliament. ”Our motto was the same. We wanted a non-violent movement, and Zubeen agreed with us. That is why it was easier for us to join hands,” he added.

Bhattacharya said that when some miscreants indulged in violence to discredit the movement, Zubeen sat with AASU leaders at the Swahid Bhawan and “we decided to go for a mass hunger strike, which was successful and the movement started to gain momentum.” He said that as Zubeen was one of the biggest crowd pullers in the State, he could encourage all sections of people to come out and join the movement.

Bhattacharya pointed out those cultural icons can always play a major role in any movement. During the Independence struggle, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha played a major role in inspiring the masses, while Dr Bhupen Hazarika played a key role during the Assam Movement. Zubeen played the same role in the anti-CAA movement.

Even during his programmes, Zubeen often commented on the issues concerning Assam, and he was bold enough to speak out his mind. During floods, Zubeen was at the forefront to raise money for flood victims, and he even organized football matches to raise funds.