Zubeen Garg death probe: 39 affidavits filed as commission closes submissions

Guwahati, Nov 21: The one-man judicial inquiry commission probing the death of Assam's cultural icon, Zubeen Garg concluded its window for public submissions on Friday, with a total of 39 affidavits filed by concerned citizens, researchers, former servicemen and members of civil society, reflecting sustained public engagement and growing demand for transparency in the case.

Even as the 4 pm deadline approached, citizens continued to arrive at the commission to submit their statements.

The affidavits call for greater clarity, accountability and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore.

Amid the final day proceedings, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) general secretary, Bidyut Saikia alleged that the investigation has been influenced by political narratives from the very beginning.

“The Chief Minister's statements have shaped public perception from day one. At first, it was termed a murder, then different versions followed. This inconsistency raises serious concerns,” Saikia said, adding that if the government genuinely seeks justice, the Chief Minister should also record his statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Saikia further alleged that selective information was being leaked, leading to confusion and mistrust among the public.

Among the 39 affidavits was one submitted by 74-year-old former soldier Dhiren Singha from Bajali, who appeared in person despite ill health.

“I have come here for the land of Assam and for true fans of Zubeen Garg. My only wish is that, he gets justice under any circumstances,” Singha said.

Singha raised concerns over the conduct of individuals allegedly present during the incident, questioning why immediate steps were not taken when Garg was reportedly in distress.

Akhim Kumar Hazarika, PhD scholar from Assam University, Silchar, also submitted a detailed affidavit, highlighting the need for a swift and credible investigation.

“We want to know what exactly happened and the real cause behind his death. Submitting affidavits is a responsible way of participating in the judicial process rather than merely reacting on social media,” Hazarika noted.

Another affiant, Pranjal Kumar Sharma, expressed concern over what he described as inconsistencies in enforcement.

“There are arrests in some cases, yet others allegedly linked to the incident continue to move freely,” he said, adding that Assamese nationals present in Singapore at the time should also be investigated.

He warned that delays could lead to tampering or loss of crucial evidence and stressed that justice must prevail, regardless of the time taken.

With the submission window now closed and 39 affidavits officially on record, the commission is expected to begin a detailed review of the materials.

Meanwhile, public and organisational pressure continues to mount for a transparent, independent and conclusive inquiry, as citizens await clarity in what has become one of the most closely followed cases in recent times.







