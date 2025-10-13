Zubeen Garg case: SIT prepares for Singapore site visit; awaits nod under MLAT

Guwahati, Oct 13: The second post-mortem report of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg will not be made public, the Assam Police confirmed on Monday, as investigations into the late icon’s mysterious death in Singapore deepens under the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Addressing the press at CID office in Ulubari, Special Director General of Police (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta clarified that the post-mortem and viscera reports have already been incorporated into the ongoing probe, but the findings will remain confidential.

“The autopsy report is not a public document, and we will not release it. It will be submitted directly to the court. A misinformation is being circulated that the report will be made public at 4:00 pm tomorrow, there is no such directive,” Gupta stated.

The forensic report on Garg’s viscera, received by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, is now being analysed by experts at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The CID chief added that the agency is preparing to visit Singapore to inspect the location where Garg passed away and to collect critical evidence.

“The Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) has reached the Singapore administration, and we are hopeful of a positive response soon. Once official clearance is granted, we will move swiftly under MLAT provisions to examine the death site and gather details,” Gupta said.

He further noted that Singaporean authorities are conducting a separate investigation and have requested official documents from Assam Police, which have been duly provided.

“We are awaiting the completion of Singapore’s internal investigation. Only then, will we know their findings,” Gupta added.

When asked whether the SIT would request extended police custody for the arrested individuals, SDGP Gupta confirmed that all of them will be presented before the court for further proceedings.

“We have taken them under custody for the maximum duration permitted by law, that is, 14 days. There is no provision to detain anyone beyond that. The investigation is progressing smoothly and lawfully,” he said.

Gupta also dismissed speculation about delays, affirming that the SIT is working round-the-clock to complete the probe within the lawful timeframe.

“We will submit the final report within the stipulated period. Every effort is being made to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion,” he added.

As part of the probe, several Assamese expatriates who were present during Garg’s final moments in Singapore have been resummoned for questioning.

On Monday, four NRIs have already appeared before Assam Police, while a few more are likely to record their statements in the coming days.