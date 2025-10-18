Zubeen Garg case: Singapore asks Assam public to avoid targeting officials online

Guwahati, Oct 18: The Government of Singapore has formally written to the Centre, expressing concern over a surge of social media messages from Assam targeting its officials and political leaders.

It has urged the Government of Assam to appeal to citizens to refrain from such online activity while the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death is ongoing.

Confirming the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the press that the communication from Singapore was received on Friday morning.

“On Friday morning, the Government of Singapore sent a formal letter to the Government of India expressing its disappointment over various unpleasant messages sent to the social media accounts of its government officials and political leaders from Assam,” Sarma said.

He added, “The Singapore Government has requested us to appeal to the people of Assam not to post anything on the social media accounts of Singaporean government officials or political leaders relating to the ongoing matter. They have assured us that they will discuss the issue with the Assam Police and make the report of their investigation public after three months.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that officials from the Singapore Police and the Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by ADGP Munna Gupta, will meet on October 21 to coordinate the progress of the probe.

“After the meeting, it will become clearer how the Singapore Police is proceeding with the investigation. Once the Assam Police returns, we will have the opportunity to obtain more details,” he said.

Sarma also urged the people of Assam to remain patient and allow the investigation to continue without unnecessary speculation.

“The Singapore authorities have assured full cooperation and transparency. I would request everyone to wait for the official updates from the investigating agencies,” he said.

The upcoming meeting between the two police forces is expected to play a key role in determining the next steps of the investigation, as both governments aim to ensure a transparent and coordinated approach to the sensitive case.