Zubeen Garg case: CM urges patience as Baksa erupts over accused's jail shift

Baksa, October 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the people of Assam to maintain patience and trust the judicial system amid unrest in Baksa district, on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the escalating tensions in the BTR district from Delhi where he went to meet Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and acting High Commissioner of Singapore, Alice Cheng, said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Assam Police are working tirelessly to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and transparently.

“In a democracy like ours, it is only the judiciary that can deliver justice. The police and investigation agencies are doing their duty by gathering evidence, examining witnesses and taking necessary actions to bring the case before the court. We must allow the process to unfold,” he told the press.

Condemning the violent incident, Sarma said it was both “unfortunate and saddening”. He urged people to rely on the judicial process, citing historical examples.

“Even after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the judiciary took its due course and the process took almost two years before justice was delivered. Similarly, in the cases of Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, it was through the court that justice prevailed. Every case must pass through the judiciary and there is no alternative,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, expressed concern over what he described as a “disturbing atmosphere” being created in the name of justice for Zubeen Garg by certain groups “driven by personal interest”.

“Certain groups have created an unhealthy environment across Assam, and such actions will only push our state backward. It pains me to see that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have created fear and instability, threatening the peace, development, and prosperity that Assam has enjoyed over the past five years,” he said.

Sarma also took aim at political forces allegedly exploiting public emotions, warning that “certain political parties are fueling anger among Zubeen Garg’s admirers and the common people.

“Such actions can never be in the interest of Assam. They are playing with the sentiments of our youth and can cause irreparable harm to our state, much like what we witnessed during the CAA unrest,” he said.

The Chief Minister further appealed, “I urge the people of Assam to have faith in the judiciary. I assure you that all those found guilty in this case will face justice before the court of law.”

Sarma’s statement came after violent clashes erupted outside the Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur, where five accused in connection with the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg were sent to 14-day judicial custody and shifted to the newly constructed central jail.

Meanwhile, following today’s violent protests, the Baksa district administration has imposed prohibitory orders, banning all gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations within a 500-meter radius of the district jail to maintain law and order.