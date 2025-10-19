Zubeen Garg case: Assam BJP calls for non-bailable charge-sheet against accused

Biswanath, Oct 19: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, on Sunday, called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the death of artiste Zubeen Garg, asserting that justice must be delivered through the courts without delay.

Speaking at the Biswanath District Office, Saikia said the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death were “mysterious” and warranted a full investigation.

“There must be an investigation into Garg’s mysterious, suspicious death. A non-bailable charge-sheet should be filed in court, and justice must be carried out promptly without delaying the legal process,” Saikia said.

When asked about Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s remark that the Chief Minister had formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) not to ensure justice but to protect his “close relationship with Shymkanu Mahanta”, Saikia responded sharply.

“Is Gaurav Gogoi a member of the SIT? If he claims the investigation is not going in the right direction, did any SIT member inform him of that?” he asked.

Saikia criticised Gogoi for politicising Garg’s death, saying the artiste should not be used as a political tool.

“Gaurav Gogoi should not be given an opportunity to enter politics using Zubeen Garg’s name. Garg is not a political subject; he is an artiste in our hearts. This is not the time to fish in troubled waters. To get justice for Zubeen, everyone must unite,” Saikia said.

The BJP leader said the ruling party stands with the people as much as those claiming to represent public sentiment.

“They are now showing that they are with the people. But we are also with the people; even more than they are,” he remarked.

Referring to Garg’s early compositions, Saikia cited the artiste’s criticism of political hypocrisy in a song written around 1996–97.

“Garg called the rulers ‘hypocrites’ in a song he wrote then. Whose rule was it at that time? In 1996, the AGP government was in power, but perhaps he wrote that song from his experience of the earlier Congress regime’s corruption” Saikia asked.

When questioned about the BJP’s upcoming campaign "Moi O Zubeen'or Anuragi, Ami O Zubeen'or Anuragi", Saikia explained that the slogan underscores a heartfelt tribute, symbolising the public’s affection for the late artiste.

Asked about preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the state BJP president said the meeting also discussed strategies to strengthen the party’s organisation at various levels.

“There have been some discussions about the 2026 elections at district level. We are deliberating on how to strengthen the organisation at the block, district and micro levels,” Saikia said. Saikia further informed that around 2,000 workers would participate in the upcoming booth committee meeting in Biswanath.