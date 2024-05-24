Zubeen Garg appeals people to gift plants instead of Gamusas

Bajali, May 24: Amid global warming concerns, Assamese popular playback singer Zubeen Garg said that he likes plants better than 'Gamusa', which is one of the most recognisable cultural symbols of Assam.

During a function held in the Kenduguri area of Pathsala town organised by ‘Unite Club’, a child offered a plant sapling to Zubeen Garg.

While the committee members felicitated him with Gamusas, Japis, and handmade photos, the child’s heartwarming gift touched him. He said, “I like plants better than Gamusa. There is no use of Gamusa. Please offer me more plants instead of Gamusa, as plants are more valuable.”