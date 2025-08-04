Zilla parishad quota row: Mixed response to ATASU bandh in Sivasagar; several detained

Sivasagar, Aug 4: Tension gripped Sivasagar district on Monday after the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) called for a 12-hour bandh protesting the reservation of the Sivasagar Zilla Parishad president’s post for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The bandh, which began at 5 am, led to partial disruption across the district. While normal life remained largely unaffected in Sivasagar town, areas like Cherekapar, Hahchara, Amguri, and Nazira reported a mixed response.

Interior regions such as Haripora Alimur and Gargaon witnessed a more visible impact, with many shops and businesses staying shut.

Raising slogans such as “Tai Ahom Jagise” and “Ei Jui Jolise, joliboi”, protesters took to the streets, demanding that the Zilla Parishad president’s post remain unreserved.

“Local people supported the bandh, and several business establishments voluntarily shut shop,” said ATASU leader Bhaskar Buragohain.

Around 15–20 bandh supporters were detained by police for picketing in parts of Sivasagar town.

“We began the bandh peacefully, but the police detained us without provocation. Our demand is genuine and should be addressed,” said a protester.

However, Buragohain added that the organisation had relaxed bandh restrictions for Bol Bom devotees observing the Sawan month.

“Since today is a Monday, many devotees are headed to Shiva Dol to offer prayers. We have exempted them from the bandh. Apart from that, all other institutions and businesses were expected to remain shut,” he said.

Meanwhile, confusion surfaced as a rival faction of ATASU distanced itself from the bandh call.

“A section of individuals used our organisation’s name to call the bandh. We did not authorise it. Such actions adversely affect small traders, and we do not support it,” said a representative from the opposing group.

The protest follows an earlier rally on July 30, where ATASU, along with other student bodies and civil society organisations, marched to the office of the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner to oppose the government’s move.

Protesters called the decision to reserve the ZP president’s post for STs “divisive and politically motivated.”

Buragohain claimed the Ahom community makes up approximately 78% of Sivasagar’s population, while tribal communities comprise only about 6%.

On July 24, Assam Law Minister Ranjeet Dass had clarified that the reservation of ZP President posts is governed by population-based criteria and applies only to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and women.

“The reservation is not for Morans, Mataks, or other communities. It is only for SCs and STs. Even if a community like the Kalitas is dominant in a district, the law does not allow for their inclusion. The process was transparent, conducted on camera in the presence of all political parties, and no objections were raised at that time,” Dass had said.