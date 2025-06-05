YouTubers arrested in Dhemaji for killing wild birds on World Environment Day

Jorhat, June 5: In a disturbing act of cruelty, a group of YouTubers from Dhemaji district filmed themselves brutally killing wild birds and uploaded the footage to their YouTube channel in a bid to gain more views.

Ironically, the incident took place on World Environment Day, underscoring a shocking disregard for nature and wildlife conservation.

Following a swift investigation, Dhemaji police arrested three individuals—Munindra Mushahari, Maheswar Swargiyari, and Shivaram Swargiyari—who are now in custody.

The incident occurred in the Simen Chapori area of Dhemaji, particularly within the bird habitats of Hastinapur and Kordoiguri villages.

These regions are known for hosting species such as the Lesser Whistling Duck (Xorali Haah) and other migratory birds.

“It was heartbreaking to see such videos, especially on World Environment Day. We took the matter very seriously. Once we were informed, we immediately coordinated with the police, and the culprits were apprehended,” said Forest Officer Krishnakamal Deuri.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. If convicted, the accused could face a jail term ranging from three to seven years.

Armed with slingshots and other tools, the accused killed several birds and looted hundreds of eggs from nests in the wild.

They recorded the entire act and uploaded it to their YouTube channel, Jakrub, which had gained a significant number of subscribers and viewers.

The channel had published 33 videos, many of which allegedly featured similar acts of cruelty. While the videos were later removed, the forest department had already preserved the footage as evidence.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage. Environmentalists and concerned citizens have demanded stringent punishment and greater vigilance on digital platforms that host or promote such illegal and unethical content.