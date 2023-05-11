85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Youth's death creates tension in Silchar; Investigation demanded

By The Assam Tribune
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, May 11: Tension increased in Silchar town after a youth identified as Sribisa Biswas was allegedly murdered by NGO staff on Thursday.

The deceased body was discovered in Silchar's Meherpur area. The deceased's family alleged that the youth was beaten up and killed by the NGO staff.

Reportedly, multiple injury marks were discovered on the youth's body.

Over the tragic incident the youth’s family demanded a proper investigation into the matter. Further investigations are underway.

