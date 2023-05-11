Youth's death creates tension in Silchar; Investigation demanded

Guwahati, May 11: Tension increased in Silchar town after a youth identified as Sribisa Biswas was allegedly murdered by NGO staff on Thursday.

The deceased body was discovered in Silchar's Meherpur area. The deceased's family alleged that the youth was beaten up and killed by the NGO staff.

Reportedly, multiple injury marks were discovered on the youth's body.

Over the tragic incident the youth’s family demanded a proper investigation into the matter. Further investigations are underway.