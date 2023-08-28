85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Youth run down by speeding truck in Silchar

By Staff Correspondent
Youth run down by speeding truck in Silchar
AT Photo 

Silchar, Aug 28: In a shocking incident, a person was run down by a goods carrying truck at Rangirkhari area on Monday.

Sources informed that the incident took place around 8 am when the person, an employee at NIT Silchar was riding a cycle enroute to his workplace when the speeding truck hit him resulting in the fatal consequence.

Additional SP (Headquarters) Subrata Sen and other officials rushed to the incident site to take control of the situation amidst fumed locals who launched a protest over the incident.

Meanwhile, this incident has raised serious questions on the lack of visible traffic management system in Silchar amidst a tottering and dilapidated road condition.

Staff Correspondent


