Youth killed in road mishap during storm in Assam

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a youth has allegedly been killed in a road mishap during a violent storm at Badla Bheta area of Doomdooma in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the deceased, identified as Dev Kumar Thakur, was on his way to home in Bordubi.

Reportedly, Thakur was riding a two-wheeler when a tree branch fell due to the heavy storm killing him in the process.

The storm and hailstorm that hit several places on Saturday night caused extensive damage, and Thakur's death is yet another unfortunate consequence of the natural calamity.