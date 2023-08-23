85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Youth killed by speeding train in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Youth killed by speeding train in Guwahati
Guwahati, August 23: In a tragic incident, a youth was allegedly killed by a speeding train in Chandrapur area in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

Although the identity of the youth is yet to be established, it is learned that the deceased was hit by an Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani express.

Reportedly, the incident occurred near Thakurkuchi Gaon railway station.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


