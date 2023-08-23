Youth killed by speeding train in Guwahati

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, August 23: In a tragic incident, a youth was allegedly killed by a speeding train in Chandrapur area in Guwahati on Tuesday night.
Although the identity of the youth is yet to be established, it is learned that the deceased was hit by an Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani express.
Reportedly, the incident occurred near Thakurkuchi Gaon railway station.
Recommended Stories
Next Story
Guwahati, August 23: In a tragic incident, a youth was allegedly killed by a speeding train in Chandrapur area in Guwahati on Tuesday night.
Although the identity of the youth is yet to be established, it is learned that the deceased was hit by an Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani express.
Reportedly, the incident occurred near Thakurkuchi Gaon railway station.
Recommended Stories