Youth killed by family members in Assam's Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, June 23: A shocking incident has come to light where a youth was allegedly killed by his family members in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

According to sources, the incident took place at Bakul Kath village, located on the outskirts of Dibrugarh city, where the victim’s parents and his younger brother allegedly killed him by hitting his head with a sharp weapon while he was sleeping. The deceased has been identified as Hirakjyoti Dutta (aged 22), employed at Blue Dart.

The locals alleged that Hirak had been physically and mentally torturing his parents for a long time. Amidst this, the victim is suspected to have been murdered in a planned manner by his family members while he was asleep on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Lahowal Police have arrested the parents, Manoj Dutta and Pallabi Dutta, and their youngest son on suspicion of committing the crime.



