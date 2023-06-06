Youth hacked to death with an axe in Biswanath Chariali

Guwahati, June 6: In a deadly assault, a youth was brutally hacked to death by his uncle in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali.

As per sources, the deceased identified as Mahesh Ghatowar from Kadamani Gaon of Biswanath Chariali was hacked to death by his uncle Montu Ghatowar with an axe while he was sleeping.

The accused Montu later surrendered himself along with the blood-stained murder weapon. A team of Biswanath police has also reached the spot and investigation is underway.

Mahesh has been working as a labourer and was also studying at Biswanath Commerce College. He was a first year undergraduate student. Notably, his father expired just two months ago. Tension prevailed in the area following the incident.

While it is not yet known what prompted the murder, locals suspect that the incident took place for the sake of property.

Meanwhile, Montu’s brother while speaking to media claimed that he is mentally unstable and was under medication.