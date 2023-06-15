Youth from Assam goes missing in Kerala

Guwahati, Jun 15: In yet another tragic incident a youth from Assam’s Nagopara village in Boko area has been reported missing since May 30.

According to reports the youth identified as Prahlad Rabha went to Kerala in search of employment and then went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Concerned family members have been frantically looking for information regarding his location and requesting any leads that would help in finding him.

An investigation to find out the details of youth’s disappearance is underway.