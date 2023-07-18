Youth from Assam found dead in Visakhapatnam

Guwahati, July 18: In a shocking incident, a youth from Assam has been found dead in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Junaram Bora, a resident of Nonoi area in Nagaon district. Reportedly, his body was recovered from railway tracks.

According to sources, Bora was travelling to Hyderabad from Guwahati seeking a job. Unfortunately, his family members received a call from the police on Sunday claiming that his body was found near railway tracks.

Meanwhile, the family members have suspected the incident as murder and appealed the state government to aid them in bringing back the body.