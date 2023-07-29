Youth found murdered in North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur: July 29: A 20-year-old youth was found dead on the outskirts of North Lakhimpur on Friday midnight. Pranab Kumar Saikia of Sangmaigaon of Gobarisali in North Lakhimpur was found in a serious condition with severe head injury at 11 pm on Friday by some people on the village road. He was rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

It is learnt that Pranab chased a group of thieves on two-wheelers on the village road that had stolen a goat from his uncle's house. After chasing for a kilometre he was attacked by the group with heavy objects and left on a pool of blood.

A motorcycle, believed to be of the thieves was found abandoned where Pranab's body was found.