Youth found dead in Kokrajhar tea garden, probe underway

Kokrajhar, Dec 31: In a tragic incident, a dead body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances near the Magurmari tea garden area under Kokrajhar Police station on Saturday.

As per sources, the youth's body was recovered from a ditch inside the tea garden.

The deceased youth has been identified as Garemsa Narzary (18) of Rupati Nwgwr in Kokrajhar town. He was a student of ITI, Gossaigaon.

It may be mentioned that the youth’s scooter and mobile phone have been missing following the incident.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter.