Youth found dead in Kokrajhar tea garden, probe underway

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kokrajhar, Dec 31: In a tragic incident, a dead body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances near the Magurmari tea garden area under Kokrajhar Police station on Saturday.
As per sources, the youth's body was recovered from a ditch inside the tea garden.
The deceased youth has been identified as Garemsa Narzary (18) of Rupati Nwgwr in Kokrajhar town. He was a student of ITI, Gossaigaon.
It may be mentioned that the youth’s scooter and mobile phone have been missing following the incident.
Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Next Story