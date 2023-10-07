Youth fatally struck by train while wearing earphones in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 7: In a tragic which incident unfolded near Panbari village in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday morning, a young man lost his life after being struck by a train while attempting to cross the railway tracks while wearing earphones.

The victim has been identified as Somesh Ali.

According to sources, the accident occurred when Ali was crossing the rail tracks with his earphones plugged in.

The impact of the Lower Assam-bound train was fatal, resulting in Somesh Ali's immediate demise at the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police reached the accident site and sent the victim's body for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into tragic accident is on.